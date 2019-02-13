Sheriff: Case of abused 3-week-old ‘nothing like we've ever seen'

A 3-week-old boy whose parents were arrested Friday was allegedly beaten so badly that authorities in Barrow County, Georgia, said they had never seen anything like it.
The man and woman were arrested after the mother took the child to Northeast Georgia Medical Center with multiple broken bones and internal injuries, Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith told AJC.com.
“Very horrific pain this child was in,” Smith said. “It’s nothing like we've ever seen.”
Jarrett McCloud, 20, and Megan Richmond, 22, both of Winder, remain in the Barrow County jail without bond.
Nurses at the hospital told Smith that “they've never seen a child this dramatically beaten survive.”
“He’s a tough little fella,” Smith said.
The parents were arrested following a custody hearing, which took place after the boy was taken to the hospital, Smith said. A judge did not grant McCloud and Richmond temporary custody.
The Division of Family and Children Services was called, “and immediately the child was taken out of their care, Smith said. “When that hearing was done, we took the mother into custody and shortly after that the father was taken into custody.”
Smith said Richmond took the baby to the hospital and said he wouldn’t stop crying.
“Not only was it internal physical injuries; there were visible outward injuries,” he said. Pictures of the injuries were too graphic to be released to the public.
The child is still in excruciating pain, Smith said, and doctors said they are using a lot of “hands-on” care to stabilize his condition.
