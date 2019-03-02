Sheriff: Grandfather killed when trio got into fight outside his home was innocent bystander

A 57-year-old man who was fatally shot Tuesday evening when three men got into a fight involving drugs outside his home was an innocent bystander, Osceola County Sheriff Russ Gibson said Friday evening during a news conference.
Anthony Ruiz, 22, Jacob Elliott Lopez, 20, and Armani Hugo Matos, 21, all of Davenport, were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of Darik Febus, Gibson said.
At about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Febus and his stepdaughter were at their home on Yellow Bay Drive near Ham Brown and Freedom roads when they heard a loud knock and gunfire, investigators said.
Gibson described the shooting as random.
Ruiz, Lopez and Matos were charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping and robbery.
The shooting remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
