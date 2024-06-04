Shohei Ohtani's ex-interpreter Ippei Mizuhara pleads guilty to fraud charges, faces up to 33 years in prison

Shohei Ohtani's former interpreter Ippei Mizuhara pleaded guilty to bank and tax fraud charges in a federal court in Santa Anna, California on Tuesday and faces up to 33 years in prison.

Mizuhara admitted to stealing nearly $17 million from Ohtani to pay of sports betting debts. Per the Associated Press, the bank fraud charge carries a maximum of 30 years in prison. The tax fraud charge carries up to three years in prison.

Mizuhara is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 25. He did not speak with reporters as he left the courthouse.

The mob surrounding Ippei Mizuhara as he left the courthouse. He did not have any comment. pic.twitter.com/fPMvhyezLr — Alden González (@Alden_Gonzalez) June 4, 2024

This story will be updated.