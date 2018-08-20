0 Shots fired after person goes to wrong address

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. - Shots were fired after an unknown person entered a home in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, after getting an invitation on social media and going to the wrong address, police said.

Portsmouth police responded after hearing gunshots and a resident reporting an unknown man had entered her home.

The caller said she and her partner found the man parked in a car on the street, leading to her partner firing a pistol at the car as it fled from the area.

EXCLUSIVE: A homeowner tells me why her partner fired his gun towards an intruder early this morning. Police say the intruder had the wrong address by mistake. Watch the homeowner’s interview only on @boston25 at 10PM #Portsmouth pic.twitter.com/fapEapBqCz — Litsa Pappas (@LitsaPappas) August 19, 2018

"We had no idea what we were dealing with," Brenna Cavanaugh said. "We feared for our lives."

Cavanaugh said the intruder had gotten into his car, backed into a pole across the street and then sped toward her and her partner.

"We just saw a car coming at us at a very high rate of speed, and that's not something you can fend off with a fistfight,” she said. “The whole thing's pretty upsetting, it could have ended in a tragedy."

Portsmouth police said the person went into the home after getting an invitation to an event on social media, but he didn't have the right address.

"He got a text over social media to meet up with some friends and unfortunately he was just at the wrong house," a police spokesman said. "A lot of scared people and some frayed nerves, but other than that, no one was harmed by any of the bullets fired."

Nobody was injured during the altercation, and no charges have been filed at this point, police said.

Police said the dangerous situation could have ended much worse, and Cavanaugh agreed.

However, she said she doesn't regret the couple's decision to defend themselves.

"In an instant, you need to make a life or death decision," Cavanaugh said. "He (her partner) made the right decision, and I would hope he would do it again because we didn’t know who was behind that wheel."

