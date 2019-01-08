Sisters, 12, 14, charged with shooting, stabbing mother to death

MAGNOLIA, Miss. - A Mississippi woman was found dead in the front yard of her home -- and police say her daughters, ages 12 and 14, killed her.
Ericka Hall, 32, died Friday of a gunshot wound and multiple stab wounds, Pike County Sheriff Kenny Cotton told The Enterprise-Journal of McComb.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to Hall’s house in Magnolia after relatives found her lying on the ground outside her house after the attack. Paramedics tried to resuscitate Hall but were unsuccessful.
“She was stabbed in the back. The knife was still in her back,” Hall’s aunt, Robin Coney, told WLBT-TV.
Amariyona Hall, 14, is being charged as an adult and is in the Pike County Jail. The 12-year-old girl, whose name and charges are being withheld, is at the Adams County Juvenile Detention Center in Natchez.
Ericka Hall’s family told deputies the girls had tried to run their mother over with a car earlier in the week, Cotton said. When Ericka Hall tried to punish the girls Friday, they attacked her, Cotton said.
Mental health evaluations are pending for both girls, Cotton said. A preliminary hearing is scheduled Jan. 29 for Amariyona Hall.
TRENDING NOW:
- Young brother, sister killed in house fire identified
- Tuesday rain, thunderstorms quickly changing to snow showers
- PHOTOS: Tornado knocks down trees, power lines
- VIDEO: Man runs to police chief's house for help after being shot
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}