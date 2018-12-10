Skip Hop convertible high chairs recalled over fall, injury risks

Parents of small children, take note.
RECALL: @USCPSC announces Skip Hop is recalling its Tuo convertible high chairs, because the legs on the highchair can detach from the seat, posing fall and injury hazards to children. About 32,300 units affected, with an additional 8,600 sold in Canada) https://t.co/ESD3g4yz6X pic.twitter.com/Q6PoVk5SkR— Safe Kids Advocacy (@SKWAdvocate) December 9, 2018
Skip Hop announced last week that it is recalling more than 32,000 of its Tuo convertible high chairs over potential fall and injury risks. According to the recall notice, "the legs on the high chair can detach from the seat."
The company said it has received 17 reports of the chairs' legs detaching, but "no injuries have been reported," the notice said.
The recalled high chairs, which can be converted into toddler chairs, are "charcoal gray or silver/white with clouds fabric" and "have a reversible seat pad, removable tray, five-point harness, beachwood foot rest and legs." They were sold at Babies ”R” Us, Buy Buy Baby, Target, Kohl's, Dillards, Amazon, SkipHop.com and other children's retailers from June 2017 to December 2018.
The affected products include the following:
- Style No. 304200 (charcoal gray) with date codes HH5/2017, HH6/2017, HH7/2017, HH8/2017, HH9/2017, HH092717, HH030518, HH05182018, HH05312018;
- Style No. 304201 (silver/white with clouds) with date codes HH092917, HH010518.
If you have one of the recalled chairs, please stop using it immediately. Customers can get a full refund or e-gift card from Skip Hop by calling 1-888-282-4674 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. EST Monday through Friday or by visiting SkipHop.com and clicking on "Recalls."
Read the complete recall notice here.
