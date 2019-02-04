  • Small plane crashes in California neighborhood, setting several homes on fire

    By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    YORBA LINDA, Calif. - A small plane crashed into a Yorba Linda, California, neighborhood Sunday afternoon, setting two homes on fire.

    Emergency teams responded as neighbors helped douse the flames, according to local news reports.

    The Cessna 414A went down near a golf course after taking off from the Fullerton Airport, KTLA-TV reported.

    There’s no word how many people were on board or how many may have been injured on the ground.

