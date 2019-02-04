Small plane crashes in California neighborhood, setting several homes on fire

YORBA LINDA, Calif. - A small plane crashed into a Yorba Linda, California, neighborhood Sunday afternoon, setting two homes on fire.
Emergency teams responded as neighbors helped douse the flames, according to local news reports.
#BREAKING Video from apparent plane crash in #YorbaLinda shows homes on fire, plane debris on street and sidewalks https://t.co/pEyuagN7YP pic.twitter.com/EUECFSKqva— CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) February 3, 2019
The Cessna 414A went down near a golf course after taking off from the Fullerton Airport, KTLA-TV reported.
There’s no word how many people were on board or how many may have been injured on the ground.
#YorbaLinda plane crash: FAA says aircraft is a Cessna 414A. Had just departed from #FULLERTON airport. Unknown how many people were onboard. Also unknown if or how many injuries on the ground. @ABC7— Greg Lee (@abc7greg) February 3, 2019
