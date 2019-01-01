Snoop Dogg offers to help dog abandoned before Christmas find new home

Snoop the abandoned dog may soon have a a new home thanks to rapper Snoop Dogg.
Multiple media outlets are reporting that Snoop Dogg wants to help get the Staffordshire bull terrier that was dumped with his bed along a road in England the week before Christmas a new, permanent home.
Snoop the dog is not available for adoption until the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals finish investigating the dog’s story. But the animal advocacy group has already received hundreds of inquiries to adopt Snoop, the BBC reported.
Snoop Dogg is apparently one of them, the BBC reported.
The rapper told the Daily Star the dog’s story is “heartbreaking” and that there is always a spot for Snoop at “Casa de Snoop” in Los Angeles.
“If he really needed a home then he has one with us,” Snoop Dogg told the Daily Star in an interview. “But I don’t think there is going to be any shortage of loving homes after all the exposure he has got.”
Staff at the RSPCA have nothing but good things to say about the four-legged social media hound.
>> Read: Video shows dog abandoned on road in UK as it runs after owner in car
“Snoop is such a lovable character and enjoys being around people and gets on well with other dogs. He just loves getting close to people, sitting between their legs and having cuddles, and is certainly enjoying lots of love and affection from the staff,” a spokesperson told the BBC.
An RSPCA official confirmed that Snoop Dogg has thrown his leash into the ring to potentially adopt his now namesake. Once Snoop is ready for adoption, officials with the RSPCA said that anyone interested in giving him a home can apply via the group’s Find a Pet database.
