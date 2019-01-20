Snow plow flips on steep Massachusetts street

BOSTON - Snow 1, Snow plow 0.
A snow plow overturned Sunday as parts of the Boston area received more than a half-foot of snow.
The snow plow tipped over in Leominster as it was approaching a road with one of the city’s steepest inclines.
TRENDING NOW:
- LIVE UPDATES: Wind Chill Advisory issued for entire area
- Pastor who bought $200K Lamborghini for wife lives in $1.8M house paid for by church
- Police looking for help identifying bones of small boy found in duffel bag on hiking trail
- VIDEO: What is a 'flash freeze'?
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Just spoke with the Leominster mayor and DPW director who said High Street is their steepest incline but they’ve never seen this happen before. They credit the driver will keeping the truck in the road and not crashing into a power pole or house. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/cBm5aWRD2P— Jason Law (@JasonLawNews) January 20, 2019
The director of public works told Boston25News he had never seen anything like it before.
Now the challenge will be getting the Leominster plow back up on its wheels. In this video you can see the heavy tow truck just arrived, and the steep hill to climb up High Street. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/VulXZbQ2rH— Jason Law (@JasonLawNews) January 20, 2019
“I’ve never seen a truck flip over,” director Ray Racine said. “I’ve been here 38 years.”
“I’ve never seen a truck flip over. I’ve been here 38 years.”— Jason Law (@JasonLawNews) January 20, 2019
Listen to Leominster Dept. of Public Works Director Ray Racine explain what caused a plow truck driver to turn over Sunday morning on High Street, one of the city’s steepest hills.@boston25 @LeominsterPD pic.twitter.com/4TH88sMHTK
The driver was not injured.
When I asked if the Leominster truck driver was okay, someone responded, “Are you kidding? He had to get back out there to finish his shift!” @boston25 pic.twitter.com/u6cj0sIShi— Jason Law (@JasonLawNews) January 20, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}