  Snow plow flips on steep Massachusetts street

    By: Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    BOSTON - Snow 1, Snow plow 0.

    A snow plow overturned Sunday as parts of the Boston area received more than a half-foot of snow. 

    The snow plow tipped over in Leominster as it was approaching a road with one of the city’s steepest inclines. 

    The director of public works told Boston25News he had never seen anything like it before. 

    “I’ve never seen a truck flip over,” director Ray Racine said. “I’ve been here 38 years.”

    The driver was not injured.

     
     

