Someone killed a bald eagle in Maine; there's a $1,000 reward for answers

WATERFORD, Maine - A bald eagle died after it was shot in Maine and the game wardens are looking for the person responsible.
There is a $1,000 reward for information leading to a conviction.
The eagle was found in Waterford, Maine on Dec. 26 with six shotgun pellets lodged in its jaw, wing and leg. It was captured and taken to Avian Haven in Freedom, Maine.
On Dec. 30, the eagle died.
A photograph of the bald eagle that was shot in Waterford, Maine. The photo was taken after the injured bird was discovered. The eagle died at Avian Haven in Freedom, Maine. Photo: Maine Game Wardens
According to the Maine game wardens, the state's 2019 eagle population includes 734 nesting pairs. That's up from a low of 21 pairs in 1967.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}