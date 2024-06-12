Something's up with the Braves, Paul Skenes' standing ovation, the Dodgers make a trade

Subscribe to Baseball Bar-B-Cast

The Atlanta Braves came into the 2024 season with lofty expectations after winning the most games in baseball last season. However, things have taken a bit of a turn for Atlanta in their last 40 games — they’ve gone 17-23 and have fallen 10 games behind the Philadelphia Phillies for first place in the National League East.

Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman examine what exactly has gone wrong for the Atlanta Braves this season and why there is still hope for them to make the postseason despite losing Spencer Strider and Ronald Acuna Jr. for the rest of the season. But considering they haven't made too many changes to their 2023 squad, being shutout by Albert Suarez and the Baltimore Orioles should raise some red flags.

Also on this episode of the Baseball Bar-B-Cast, the guys talk about Paul Skenes receiving a rare standing ovation on the road following a 6+-innings performance agains the St. Louis Cardinals, Major League Baseball dropping the ball when it came to the debut of Rintaro Sasaki and Cavan Biggio being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Jake and Jordan wrap the show by giving a quick preview of the College World Series and what they’re most excited to see.

