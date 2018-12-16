  • Source of radar blips above Kentucky, Illinois remains unclear

    By: Ann Smajstrla, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    A series of radar blips that appeared over Kentucky and Illinois from an unknown origin have people scratching their heads.

    Large, storm-like blips first appeared on radar Monday evening above Southern Illinois and Western Kentucky, reported the Courier and Press of Evansville, Indiana. But it wasn't raining in the region, confusing the National Weather Service.

    People took to social media to theorize what the activity could be, with guesses ranging from debris from passing meteors to a flock of birds.

    Then, meteorologist Wayne Hart of WEHT-TV attempted to clear the confusion with a tweet Tuesday saying an unnamed pilot confirmed the blip was caused by chaff - radar-jamming material sometimes used during training exercises - from a military C-130 airplane.

    There are two military bases in the area: Fort Campbell in Kentucky and Scott Air Force Base in western Illinois. Neither are claiming responsibility for possible chaff.

    “Whatever aircraft it was, it was not a Scott Air Force Base craft,” Master Sgt. Thomas Doscher, of Scott Air Force Base, told the Courier and Press.

    A spokesman for Fort Campbell wasn't as unequivocal, the newspaper reported, but said he wasn't aware of any such operation -- unless it was involved in a secret special forces exercise.

    The Federal Aviation Administration couldn't be reached by Fox News for comment Wednesday.

