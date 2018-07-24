  • Southwest Airlines employee accused of putting camera in bathroom, charged with voyeurism

    By: Alison Grande, KIRO7.com

    Updated:

    SEATTLE - A Southwest Airlines employee was arrested and charged with voyeurism Sunday morning at Sea-Tac Airport in Seattle.

    >> Watch the news report here

    A witness told KIRO-TV that he saw Port of Seattle police officers surround the suspect and put him in handcuffs near gate B-9 about 11:30 a.m.

    The suspect, Nicholas Williams, 25, who works for Southwest, was arrested on suspicion of voyeurism.

    He was booked in to the King County Jail and appeared before a judge Monday afternoon.

    TRENDING NOW:

    Prosecutors say Williams put a camera in a bathroom at the gates that children sometimes use on their own. 

    Investigators say Williams admitted he had done it four or five times before.

    >> Read more trending news 

    Southwest Airlines released the following statement:

    "We will work with the appropriate authorities as they investigate an accusation that involves one of our Seattle employees. We do not have additional details to provide."

    Besides working for Southwest Airlines, Williams also volunteers at the Chehalis Centralia Railroad and Museum. He posted pictures on his Facebook page last Friday.

    The judge set his bail at $90,000. If he gets out of jail, he is not allowed to have contact with children.

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories