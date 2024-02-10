Spencer Dinwiddie reportedly to sign with Los Angeles Lakers after clearing waivers

Spencer Dinwiddie was in attendance for Friday night's Los Angeles Lakers win over the New Orleans Pelicans. He wasn't in uniform; instead he was in the crowd seated next to Lakers vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka.

The recruiting trip worked as, according to The Athletic's Sham Charania, Dinwiddie will be signing with the Lakers once he clears waivers on Saturday.

Los Angeles wasn't Dinwiddie's only meeting this week after he was traded from the Toronto Raptors to the Brooklyn and later waived. He also met with his old team, the Dallas Mavericks while they were in New York to play the Knicks.

The 30-year-old guard has averaged 12.6 points and 6 assists per game with a 39.1% shooting percentage and 32% success rate from three-point range.

There were no trades made by Lakers before Thursday's NBA trade deadline, and at 28-26 and in ninth place in the Western Conference, some new faces could help.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis both spoke on the possible addition of Dinwiddie following Friday's game and were eager to add him.

"Playmaking, another ball handler, another shot-maker. Another guy, another veteran," James said via the Los Angeles Times. "Any time you can add a veteran with that ability, it helps. So we'll see what happens."