Sports world reacts to 13-0 Florida State being excluded from CFP: 'It changes their offense in its entirety'

The Florida State Seminoles didn't know it at the time, but its chances of making the College Football Playoff went down when quarterback Jordan Travis suffered a season-ending left leg injury against North Alabama.

In doing so, it marked the first time ever that an undefeated Power Five team missed the playoffs. Michigan (13-0) is the top seed, followed by 13-0 Washington, 12-1 Texas and 12-1 Alabama. The No. 5 Seminoles finished 13-0 and defeated Louisville in the ACC title game 16-6. Ultimately, the committee leaned on its criteria about key players being injured when considering the playoff teams.

devastated. heartbroken. In so much disbelief rn, I wish my leg broke earlier in the season so y’all could see this team is much more than the quarterback. I thought results matter. 13-0 and this roster matches up across any team in those top 4 rankings. I am so sorry. Go Noles! — Jordan Travis (@jordantrav13) December 3, 2023

Booger McFarland is not happy that Alabama got into the CFP over an undefeated Florida State team.



"To me, this is a travesty to the sport...One team has a loss, and that's Alabama. One doesn't in Florida State." pic.twitter.com/3rhBvvpT1D — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 3, 2023

FSU athletic director Michael Alford: “The consequences of giving in to a narrative of the moment are destructive, far reaching, and permanent. Not just for Florida State, but college football as a whole. … It is unforgivable.” pic.twitter.com/JtCdy7rCHJ — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) December 3, 2023

It should be:



1. Michigan

2. Washington

3. Texas

4. Florida State — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) December 3, 2023