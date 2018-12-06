‘Starch bombs': Professor says you should eat only 6 fries

A Harvard professor and nutritionist is turning the world upside down for fans of french fries.
Eric Rimm calls fries “starch bombs” and recommends those who chose fries with dinner, only eat six, The New York Times reported.
Yes, Rimm says a serving of french fries should be limited to six.
It’s not just the starch that potatoes pack, it’s also cut, deep fried in oil, topped with salt, and even gravy, chili or cheese (or even all three at the same time).
A study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition said that potatoes have a high glycemic index.
The index could contribute to obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular disease, the Times reported.
Rimm’s suggestion to limiting portions to only six fries didn’t go over well with those on social media, the “Today” show reported.
Some said why eat them at all?
What kind of MAD MAN would want six french fries? I get it, they are bad for you, but eating SIX sounds like torture. I’d rather not have them at all. But we all know that’s not going to happen. 🍟 pic.twitter.com/dDT4HYjNUF— ⚜️ηαтαℓιє ℓσ¢кєтт⚜️ (@natlckettwrites) November 29, 2018
A Harvard professor says one portion of fries should only contain 6 fires! Excuse me, but I’m just getting started with six fries!! 😳😬 #GMC @WEWS pic.twitter.com/fn7pWGFc1A— Katie Ussin (@KatieUssin) December 3, 2018
But not all nutritionists agree with the six-fry limit. Some said it all comes down to eating a balanced diet.
If you have the fries, then have other healthier foods the rest of the day, “Today” reported.
