Starman driving Tesla Roadster beyond Mars now, SpaceX says

SpaceX recently updated the status of Starman aboard the Tesla Roadster that it launched into space earlier this year.
Starman has passed Mars, the aerospace company said in a tweet Friday.
“Next stop, the restaurant at the end of the universe,” SpaceX said, referencing the comedy science fiction series "A Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy."
Starman’s current location. Next stop, the restaurant at the end of the universe. pic.twitter.com/Ty5m8IjJpE— SpaceX (@SpaceX) November 3, 2018
The space company launched Starman in his roadster aboard a Falcon Heavy rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida in February.
When it was launched, the roadster was playing “Space Oddity,” a David Bowie song.
This trip will help test the SpaceX space suit, which Starman is wearing, and aid in preparation for eventual human space flights, the company said.
