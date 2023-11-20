Steelers' frustration over offense comes out, RB Najee Harris vents after loss

The Pittsburgh Steelers offense was hard to watch on Sunday. Then again, it has been hard to watch most of the season.

The Steelers looked good on offense in preseason and all that proved was that a lot of what we see in preseason is meaningless. The Steelers haven't been good on offense and it was really bad against the Cleveland Browns. The Steelers gained 249 yards and lost 13-10. If not for Jaylen Warren's great 74-yard touchdown run, the day would have been even uglier.

Afterward, running back Najee Harris was clearly frustrated when he spoke to a group of reporters in the locker room.

"There's a lot of stuff that goes around that you guys don't see," Harris said, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "I'm at a point where I'm just tired of this s***."

#Steelers Najee Harris vents about the offense pic.twitter.com/35JuezVSCw — 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) November 19, 2023

It's not too unusual for players on a losing team to vent a bit. But the Steelers are 6-4. Harris gave a brutally honest quote that acknowledged that the way the Steelers are winning is unsustainable. Pittsburgh has been out-gained in every game this season.

“You can look at it two ways,” Harris said, via the Post-Gazette. “You can look at the record and say, ‘OK, we’re still good right now.’ Or you can look at the record and be like, ‘If we keep playing this type of football, how long is that s*** going to last?

“I look at it like, ‘How long is that s*** going to last? Y’all can look at it like it’s a good record, but it’s the NFL. Winning how we did is not going to get us anywhere.”

Harris didn't call anyone out by name. Plenty of fans have blasted offensive coordinator Matt Canada all season. Quarterback Kenny Pickett has not been great this season and really struggled on Sunday. You can interpret what Harris meant and who he was directing it at, but he was clearly fed up with the offensive woes.

“Is it fixable? Yeah,” Harris said. “Are we going to fix it? S***.

“I just don’t know what to do. I just feel like I’m stuck in this situation where I don’t have an answer to it.”

The Steelers have resisted much meaningful change to the offense this season, likely because they're winning. Perhaps a loss will make them reevaluate what's going on. It sounds like Harris is ready for things to get fixed.