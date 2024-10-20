Stefon Diggs gets into heated altercation with Packers, Jaire Alexander: 'I'm never the bigger person'

Things got heated early on Sunday at Lambeau Field, and Stefon Diggs wasn’t having it.

The Houston Texans star wide receiver got into it with Green Bay cornerback Jaire Alexander near the Packers sideline before Sunday's game even got going. The two had to be separated after the scuffle escalated. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur got involved briefly before a Texans coach and multiple officials stepped in to keep what turned into seemingly the entire Packers roster from running Diggs off the field.

Tempers flaring ahead of Texans Packers 👀 pic.twitter.com/hCwgw6yJGH — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 20, 2024

It's unclear what actually sparked the incident on the sidelines, but the game still started normally without issue.

"I was walking to the locker room at the beginning of the game and I heard somebody chirping," Diggs said.

"I'm never the bigger person. I ain't letting s**t go."

#Texans WR Stefon Diggs after the game that he said pregame he heard someone “chirping” and said “I’m never the bigger person I’m not letting s—- go.” pic.twitter.com/csMDqvHGpy — DJ Bien-Aime (@Djbienaime) October 20, 2024

The Packers snuck out a 24-22 win on Sunday after Brandon McManus drilled a 45-yard field goal as time expired. Diggs made five catches in the loss for Houston, but he was held to just 23 yards. That marked a season-low for the 10-year veteran.

Diggs and Alexander have a history of issues, so Sunday’s incident isn’t that surprising. Diggs has typically had the upper hand on the field, however. He’s caught 44 passes for 419 yards and six touchdowns in his last five head-to-head matchups with Alexander, per the Houston Chronicle, while Alexander has just one interception and six pass deflections in those games. Sunday, though, was a different story.

Diggs hasn’t played against the Packers since the 2022 campaign, when he was still with the Buffalo Bills.

"Those guys have a history, they've been going at it before," Ryans said, via the Houston Chronicle. "We don't want to encourage that. We just want to go out and play ball the right way and make sure it's settled on the field. We can't be about chirping and all the extra stuff, we've just got to be about executing when the ball is snapped."

Diggs has 392 yards and three touchdowns on 37 catches through seven games this season for the Texans. He’s scored just once since he started the year with a pair of touchdowns in their season-opening win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sept. 8.

Sunday’s loss snapped a three-game win streak for the Texans, who now hold a 5-2 record. They’ll host the Colts next week.