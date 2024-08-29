Stephen Curry signs one-year, $62.6 million extension to stay with Golden State through 2027: report

Stephen Curry is staying in the Bay for the near future. The 36-year-old guard has agreed to a one-year, $62.6 million extension that will keep him with the Golden State Warriors through the 2026-2027 season, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Curry has spent his entire career with the Warriors, having been drafted by the team in 2009. The Warriors star is a 10-time All-Star, two-time MVP and has helped the team to four NBA championships.