  • Stormy Daniels lawyer Michael Avenatti arrested on domestic violence charges

    By: Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    LOS ANGELES - Michael Avenatti has been arrested on suspicion of domestic violence, according to multiple media outlets.

    The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Avenatti is awaiting booking but it is unclear where he will be processed.

    His arrest was first reported by TMZ and later confirmed by the Associated Press.

    Avenatti has represented adult film star Stormy Daniels in her court battle with President Donald Trump.

    Please check back for updates.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories