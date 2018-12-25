Stranger saves Christmas Eve after family's nativity scene decorations stolen

CANTON, Mass. - It's like the Grinch who stole Christmas -- or more so, Christmas decorations.
In Canton, Massachusetts, one family is frustrated that their nativity scene decorations keep getting stolen.
A family in Canton is frustrated that their nativity scene decorations keep getting stolen!— Litsa Pappas (@LitsaPappas) December 24, 2018
The act of kindness one stranger did to help turn this around for this family just in time for Christmas Eve — story at 4PM only on @boston25! pic.twitter.com/yhiTEcKFyH
Brooke Alessi says someone stole their Joseph from their nativity setup on Sunday, and it's not the first time her family fell victim to this crime.
"Last year, someone stole baby Jesus, so we made our own out of a doll," she said.
Alessi spent two days putting together all the decorations with her mom. She says after all the hard work, it's pretty frustrating to see their Christmas scene incomplete -- with Mary all alone on Christmas Eve.
Last night, the Alessi family posted their dilemma on Facebook. And today, a sort of Christmas miracle happened.
A stranger donated a nativity scene to the family, just in time for Christmas Eve.
"My family's coming over, so it's good that we got all these new pieces to set up for them to see," Alessi said, beaming. "It's so nice, especially since Christmas time is the season of giving."
