‘Stranger Things' casting extras with marching band experience

“Stranger Things” fans with marching band experience could get a chance to show off their chops on screen.
The show is casting men and women of any ethnicity between 18 and 30 years old with marching band experience for a part on the third season of the hit show, which is set in the summer of 1985.
“You will actually play two songs with us, so you must know how to play your instrument,” the posting reads.
The filming date is not set but expected to be near the end of October.
"Stranger Things" returns in 2019.
