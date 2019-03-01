Students reportedly drinking rum, bourbon extract to get drunk

High schoolers are using popular baking ingredients to get drunk and they’re getting them from grocery stores, according to WSB.
One Atlanta high school warning parents after a student had to go to the hospital.
Officials at Grady High School in Atlanta said some students are walking across the street to a grocery store and buying bourbon extract. They then mix it with coffee they buy at Starbucks and walk to school with a buzz.
A small bottle of vanilla extract is 70 proof, which is a little less than a bottle of vodka.
“These kids will find anything into and it’s so convenient,” neighbor Attawa McEwen told WSB. “You can walk into any local place, and do whatever you want at their pleasure.”
Vanilla extract is just as potent as bottle of liquor and there’s no age restriction to buy the baking ingredient.
“A 9-year-old can come in here and by that extract and nobody is going to ask him or her questions and it could potentially hurt themselves,” McEwen said.
In one case, a student at Grady ended up drunk and had to go to the emergency room.
