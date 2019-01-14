  • Study: Many parents don't realize their teens have thought about suicide

    Updated:

    An eye-opening study from Pennsylvania researchers found many parents did not realize their teenagers thought about suicide, NBC News reported.

    Researchers from Children's Hospital of Philadelphia interviewed more than 5,000 teens and their parents for the study.

    Through the interviews, researchers found half of the parents whose children said they thought about suicide were not aware, NBC News reported.

    Suicide is the second leading cause of death among adolescents.

    Resources, including the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, are available for anyone who might need assistance.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories