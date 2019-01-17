Subway worker caught in photo putting bare feet near footlong prep area

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - A Michigan woman stopped into a Subway restaurant in Ann Arbor over the weekend and couldn’t believe her eyes.
Tara Renee Williams, 46, snapped a photo of a worker with her bare feet up on a counter near the food prep area where the footlong sandwiches are made.
“Quite disgusting,” Williams said in a social media post along with a picture of the woman showing her feet on the counter.
“I’m sure the health department would have an issue with this,” she said in the post.
And they did. Washtenaw County Health Department inspectors visited the restaurant this week, the department’s Kristen Schweighoefer told MLive.
“The behavior in this photo is inconsistent with the high standards Subway franchise owners follow," Subway business development agent Kip Klopfenstein said in a statement.
"Their top priorities include food safety and cleanliness, and this is unacceptable."
TRENDING NOW:
- Abducted teen girl safe, suspect in custody after standoff
- Calm between the storms as 2 more systems move toward Pittsburgh
- Police: Woman texts friends about being beaten by boyfriend, dies days later
- VIDEO: Cardinal Wuerl: "I forgot I knew about abuse allegations"
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}