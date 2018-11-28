Suitcase with $1.3M of cocaine seized at New York's JFK Airport

NEW YORK - This is one piece of luggage that probably won’t be claimed at the lost and found department.
Port Authority police in New York City are trying to locate the owner of a suitcase loaded with 38 bricks of cocaine weighing more than 100 pounds that was found at John F. Kennedy International Airport, WABC reported.
Authorities said the cocaine had a street value of $1.3 million if sold in bulk, the New York Daily News reported.
The suitcase had been loaded onto a flight from Quito, Ecuador, the newspaper reported. Police are not sure who the suitcase belonged to, or whether that person or someone else was going to pick it up, WABC reported.
