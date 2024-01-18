Super Bowl LVIII pregame festivities headlined by Reba McEntire, Post Malone, Andra Day

The Super Bowl LVIII pregame performers are a secret no more. On Thursday morning, the lineup was finally revealed on social media.

Country music legend Reba McEntire will sing the national anthem, rapper Post Malone will provide his rendition of "America the Beautiful," and R&B artist Andra Day will perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing" when the championship is played at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11.

Usher was announced as the Super Bowl's halftime performer in September. All of the performances can be watched on CBS' broadcast of the game.

The national anthem and the Black national anthem, "Lift Every Voice and Sing" will be arranged and produced by Emmy winner Adam Blackstone.

Actor Daniel Durant will provide the American sign-language performance for the national anthem, while model Anjel Piñero and dancer Shaheem Sanchez will sign "America the Beautiful," and "Lift Every Voice and Sing," respectively.