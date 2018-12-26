Surfers wearing Santa suits ride waves in Florida for good cause

COCOA BEACH, Fla. - Surfers in Florida got into the holiday spirit by donning festive attire and riding the waves.
It was quite a sight on Christmas Eve as hundreds of surfers in Santa suits and thousands of spectators descended upon Cocoa Beach.
TRENDING NOW:
- Boy, 17, shot in back by 12-year-old brother at Pine Township home
- Man stabbed to death at Fayette Co. hotel; woman in custody
- Fire forces local family out of their home on Christmas Eve
- VIDEO: Several neighborhoods lose water on Christmas Eve
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
The holiday-themed beach event is a fundraiser for the Florida Surf Museum and a charity for cancer patients, The Associated Press reported.
Organizers say about $40,000 was raised this year, the AP reported.
Spectators on the beach showed off their holiday spirit by wearing Santa hats and Christmas sweaters.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}