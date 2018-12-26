  • Surfers wearing Santa suits ride waves in Florida for good cause

    By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    COCOA BEACH, Fla. - Surfers in Florida got into the holiday spirit by donning festive attire and riding the waves.

    It was quite a sight on Christmas Eve as hundreds of surfers in Santa suits and thousands of spectators descended upon Cocoa Beach.

    The holiday-themed beach event is a fundraiser for the Florida Surf Museum and a charity for cancer patients, The Associated Press reported.

    Organizers say about $40,000 was raised this year, the AP reported.

    Spectators on the beach showed off their holiday spirit by wearing Santa hats and Christmas sweaters.

    This year thousands showed up in downtown Cocoa Beach for the annual Christmas Eve Surfing Santas event.
    Malcolm Denemark/Florida Today via AP

     

