LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. - A man went to dramatic lengths to stage a proposal to his nurse girlfriend of more than five years.
“Inside Edition” reported that Leo Biasiucci told his girlfriend, Taylor Tamayo, that he was going out of town to Phoenix for the weekend, but he was actually working with her co-workers at Havasu Nursing Center on an elaborate proposal.
Posing as a patient with a head injury named “Willum Arryme,” Biasiucci, dressed in hospital gown and pretended to fall out of the bed, prompting a nurse who was in on the proposal to call Tamayo for help.
When she came in to assist him, Biasiucci got up from the floor and onto one knee, proposing to her.
She said yes.
“Sorry I had to do it this way,” Biasiucci said. “I wanted the best nurse!”
It appears that Tamayo took it in stride. She shared the news on Facebook, saying, “I knew Leo wanted to do something special and memorable. There were plenty of other times over the last 5+ years where I felt like... ‘Ok, he’s going to do it now,’ and he never did.”
“I wanted it to be memorable and truly a surprise,” Biasiucci said, according to “Inside Edition”.
Watch the proposal below:
