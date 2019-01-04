  • Suspect got more than he bargained for after chasing woman into karate studio

    By: WSOCTV.com

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Police said a karate instructor stepped in to help a woman after a man tried to force her into his car outside a north Charlotte karate studio Thursday night.

    The suspect is accused of following a woman into a karate school on Statesville Avenue after he attempted to snatch her around 9 p.m. 

    A woman ran into a karate studio in Charlotte, after a man tried to force her into his car.
    Once he got inside police said an instructor fought off the man and he was carried out of the studio in a stretcher.

    Officers said the suspect also tried to assault them before he was arrested.

    The suspect was taken to the hospital with injuries. There's no word on his condition at this point.

