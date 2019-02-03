  • Suspect in custody after 1 deputy killed, another hurt in Ohio standoff

    PIERCE TOWNSHIP, OHIO - Update 10:30 a.m. EST Feb. 3:  The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the  identities of the deputies involved in a standoff in Pierce Township, Ohio, WXIX reported.

    Capt. Jeff Sellars with the Clermont County Sheriff’s Department said in a news conference Sunday that officers got a 911 call from a man who said there was someone was inside his Royal Oak Apartments unit. The caller said the man in his apartment was armed and suicidal.

    Clermont County Deputy Bill Brewer, a 20-year-veteran, died at Anderson Mercy Hospital, and 22-year veteran Lt. Nick DeRose was injured. DeRose was treated at University of Cincinnati Medical Center and released, WXIX reported.

    “Deputy Brewer gave his life attempting to help a person who was admittedly suicidal. This will forever change the atmosphere of the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office,” Sheriff Steve Leahy said.

    Brewer is survived by his wife and 5-year-old son.

    Pierce Township police said no shots were fired by officers; all were fired by the suspect, 23- year-old Wade Edward Winn. The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office confirmed he was taken into custody at 6:35 a.m.

    Original Report: One deputy was killed and another hurt late Saturday in a standoff at a Pierce Township, Ohio, apartment complex, authorities said.

    According to WXIX, Pierce Township police responded to a "psychiatric call" about 7 p.m. Saturday at the Royal Oaks Apartments. Police called in the multi-agency Special Response Team after gunfire erupted from inside an apartment about 8:15 p.m., Clermont County Sheriff's Capt. Jeff Sellars said. More shots rang out just before 10:40 p.m., striking two deputies, WXIX reported. One deputy died, while the other is in stable condition, according to the news station.

    A suspect "is still firing rounds" at the scene, WCPO reported early Sunday.

     
     

