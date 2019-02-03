0 Suspect in custody after 1 deputy killed, another hurt in Ohio standoff

PIERCE TOWNSHIP, OHIO - Update 10:30 a.m. EST Feb. 3: The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the identities of the deputies involved in a standoff in Pierce Township, Ohio, WXIX reported.

Capt. Jeff Sellars with the Clermont County Sheriff’s Department said in a news conference Sunday that officers got a 911 call from a man who said there was someone was inside his Royal Oak Apartments unit. The caller said the man in his apartment was armed and suicidal.

Clermont County Deputy Bill Brewer, a 20-year-veteran, died at Anderson Mercy Hospital, and 22-year veteran Lt. Nick DeRose was injured. DeRose was treated at University of Cincinnati Medical Center and released, WXIX reported.

“Deputy Brewer gave his life attempting to help a person who was admittedly suicidal. This will forever change the atmosphere of the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office,” Sheriff Steve Leahy said.

TRENDING NOW:

Brewer is survived by his wife and 5-year-old son.

This is Lt. Nick DeRose who was also shot during the nearly 12 hour long #ClermontCounty standoff. He was transported to University Hospital where he was treated and released. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/bXKzPkIs17 — Brittany Harry (@Fox19BrittanyH) February 3, 2019 Pierce Township police said no shots were fired by officers; all were fired by the suspect, 23- year-old Wade Edward Winn. The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office confirmed he was taken into custody at 6:35 a.m. Original Report: One deputy was killed and another hurt late Saturday in a standoff at a Pierce Township, Ohio, apartment complex, authorities said. Clermont County Sheriff’s Office says two deputies shot. One has died. One in stable condition. This is result of standoff on St Andrews Dr in Pierce Township. @WCPO — Josh Bazan (@JoshBazan) February 3, 2019 According to WXIX, Pierce Township police responded to a "psychiatric call" about 7 p.m. Saturday at the Royal Oaks Apartments. Police called in the multi-agency Special Response Team after gunfire erupted from inside an apartment about 8:15 p.m., Clermont County Sheriff's Capt. Jeff Sellars said. More shots rang out just before 10:40 p.m., striking two deputies, WXIX reported. One deputy died, while the other is in stable condition, according to the news station. >> Read more news stories A suspect "is still firing rounds" at the scene, WCPO reported early Sunday.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.