Suspect rings doorbell after losing stolen items in backyard, police say

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    GILBERT, Ariz. - Police said an Arizona man who allegedly lost a backpack of stolen goods in a Gilbert backyard was trying to retrieve the items when he rang a doorbell early Monday, KNXV reported.

    Manuel Henry Trujillo, 18, was charged with burglary and criminal trespassing, the television station reported.

    According to police, the resident of the home saw Trujillo walking along the side of her home around 1 a.m. before he rang the doorbell, KNXV reported.

    Trujillo allegedly told police he had dropped a backpack over the backyard wall and wanted to retrieve it, the television station reported. When police examined the backpack, they allegedly found several laptop computers that belonged to a nearby school, KNXV reported.

