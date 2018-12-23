  • Suspect robs store wearing animal onesie

    By: Alison Grande, KIRO7.com

    Investigators in Washington state are looking for an armed robbery suspect they said wore an animal onesie and a camouflage mask

    The incident was caught on camera Dec. 14 at the Trafton General Store near Arlington, investigators in Snohomish County said. The video also has audio and the suspect threatens to kill the clerk if he calls police. He was armed with a handgun and pepper spray, investigators said. 

    Detectives believe the same suspect robbed a 7-Eleven in Arlington twice, and targeted a 7-Eleven in Everett. They said his last robbery was at a Pizza Hut in Everett.

    The suspect is believed to be in his 40s, about 6-foot-1 with a thin build. 

