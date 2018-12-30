Suspected malware attack hits several major newspapers

LOS ANGELES - Several major U.S. newspapers reportedly have been hit by a possible malware attack.
The Los Angeles Times reported Saturday that a computer virus "prevented the Times and others from publishing the Saturday print edition on time."
Affected publications included the Times, the San Diego Union-Tribune and "all papers within the Times' former parent company, Tribune Publishing," the Times reported. The computer virus also hampered "distribution of the West Coast editions of the Wall Street Journal and New York Times," according to the report.
The attack appeared to target publishing software, preventing some files from being made into plates for the printing press. The Chicago Tribune said its Saturday print edition was missing "paid death notices and classified ads." The Union-Tribune said as much as 90 percent of its Saturday edition "did not reach subscribers on Saturday morning," the Los Angeles Times reported.
"There is no evidence that customer credit card information or personally identifiable information has been compromised," Tribune Publishing spokeswoman Marisa Kollias said in a statement, according to NBC News. "The personal data of our subscribers, online users and advertising clients has not been compromised."
Kollias said the malware "affected the timeliness and in some cases the completeness of our printed newspapers," The Associated Press reported.
The Times, citing an unnamed source, reported that Tribune Publishing believes "the cyberattack originated from outside the United States." The company reported the incident to the FBI, the Chicago Tribune reported.
TRENDING NOW:
- Social Security checks to increase in January
- 'Hamilton' $10 ticket lottery opens on Sunday
- Man kills mother on Christmas, claims she was ‘a demon'
- VIDEO: Mother accused of hiding daughter's diabetes diagnosis, allowing her to die
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}