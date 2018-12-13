SUV donated to single mom whose vehicle, son's wheelchair were stolen

A single mother in New York, whose vehicle containing her disabled son’s wheelchair was stolen last month, received a nice Christmas gift Sunday.
Roxanne Drayton chose a sangria-colored 2011 Kia Sorrento EX, given to her by the owner of the Generation Kia dealership in Bohemia, Newsday reported.
"It was a fairy tale," Drayton, 60, told the newspaper. "It was so nice. It was so, so nice."
A happy ending! 🚘💙 https://t.co/Xp2I6NO55a— News12LI (@News12LI) December 9, 2018
Drayton's 2002 Ford Explorer was stolen from the driveway of her Suffolk County home Nov. 8, News12 Long Island reported. Inside the SUV was an $8,000 custom wheelchair for her son, Todd, 28, who has Down syndrome and epilepsy, the television station reported.
Joe Catalanotto, the owner of Generation Kia, said he contacted Drayton with the offer of a free SUV from his dealership after reading about the theft, Newsday reported.
"I just wanted to make sure she was taken care of, on the car front," Catalanotto told the newspaper. “She really needed an SUV. Whenever we have the opportunity to help someone like that, to change their lives if we can, we always want to do that."
Drayton is now concentrating her efforts toward buying a new custom wheelchair. She set up a GoFundMe page for her son, and nearly $20,000 has been raised.
"I'm thankful for every single person who donated online that helped me, thankful for giving me my faith in humanity," Drayton told News12 Long Island.
