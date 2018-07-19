Swiss Rolls sold nationwide recalled because of potential salmonella

Swiss Rolls sold under several brand names nationwide are being recalled because of a salmonella concern.
Flowers Foods, Inc. is voluntarily recalling the Swiss Rolls sold under the brand names Mrs. Freshley's, Food Lion, H-E-B, Baker's Treat, Market Square and Great Value.
Captain John Derst's Old Fashioned Bread -- sold in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina -- is also included in the recall.
Flowers Foods, Inc. said it took the precautionary measure because of the potential presence of salmonella in an ingredient, whey powder.
No illnesses have been reported.
CLICK HERE for a list of UPC numbers and “best by” dates for affected products.
Affected products should be thrown away or returned to the store where purchased for a full refund.
