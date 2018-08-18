  • T. rex tries its hand at selling houses in hilarious listing

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    GRANBURY, Texas - The tyrannosaurus rex may have gone extinct millions years ago, but as Jeff Goldblum says, life, or in this case, the reality market, finds a way.

    Realtor Casey Lewis of CearnalCo Realtors, came up with way to get a home sold in Granbury, Texas, and get it sold fast. 

    Lewis featured a T. rex in everyday situations at a home for sale to show that it could fit just about everyone, even a large, extinct carnivorous dinosaur.

    “This was an idea I had years ago and just had to wait for the right client and right property to highlight,” Lewis told the “Today” show.

    The home sold after only two days on the market earlier this month and before the out of the (moving) box thinking went viral, “Today” reported.

    He said that after the photos got out, it generated more interest, but the house was already under contract with the sold sign being posted on the home by the T. rex himself.

     
     

