T. rex tries its hand at selling houses in hilarious listing

GRANBURY, Texas - The tyrannosaurus rex may have gone extinct millions years ago, but as Jeff Goldblum says, life, or in this case, the reality market, finds a way.
Realtor Casey Lewis of CearnalCo Realtors, came up with way to get a home sold in Granbury, Texas, and get it sold fast.
Lewis featured a T. rex in everyday situations at a home for sale to show that it could fit just about everyone, even a large, extinct carnivorous dinosaur.
TRENDING NOW:
- Heavy metals found in popular baby foods could cause behavioral issues, report finds
- Avoid low-carb diets if you want to live longer, study suggests
- Girl secretly buys $350 in toys on mom's Amazon account; family turns it into ‘teaching moment'
- VIDEO: 11-year-old boy suffers stroke after complications with chickenpox, report says
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
“This was an idea I had years ago and just had to wait for the right client and right property to highlight,” Lewis told the “Today” show.
The home sold after only two days on the market earlier this month and before the out of the (moving) box thinking went viral, “Today” reported.
He said that after the photos got out, it generated more interest, but the house was already under contract with the sold sign being posted on the home by the T. rex himself.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}