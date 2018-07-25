Employees of Kraft Heinz announced Tuesday that the food company is voluntarily recalling 7,000 cases of its Taco Bell cheese dip, because the dips have shown signs that they could grow the bacteria that causes botulism.
The company is recalling 15-ounce jars of Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip with a variety of best-by dates ranging from Oct. 31, 2018 to Jan. 23, 2019. Company officials said no illnesses have been reported in connection to recall and that the measure was precautionary.
>> See the ful list of affected dips
“We deeply regret this situation and apologize to any consumers we have disappointed,” the company said in a recall alert.
Botulism is a potentially fatal form of food poisoning that can cause dizziness, double vision and difficulty in breathing.
