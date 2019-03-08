Take a Chance: Dog found with mouth taped shut has been adopted by sheriff's department

LEE COUNTY, Fla. - A dog was found roaming a Florida neighborhood with its mouth taped shut with electrical tape. But the pup, named Chance, now has a new leash on life.
He has been adopted by the Lee County sheriff and will now be called Deputy Chance.
Chance was found last month dehydrated, malnourished and bloody, WBBH reported.
His original owner has not been found, but a reward has been offered to find the person responsible for taping the dog’s mouth shut, according to WBBH.
But his story has a happy ending. After he was fully recovered, Chance was officially adopted by Sheriff Carmine Marceno, an official told Cox Media Group’s National Content Desk.
The four-legged deputy will be assigned to the Sheriff’s Office Community Relations Bureau. Deputy Chance will be the department’s “spokes-dog” for the Pets on Patrol program. He’ll also help the communications divisions operations. The paw patrol will also have his own office set up near the sheriff’s desk and his own email account: deputychance@sheriffleefl.org.
