Target is raising its starting minimum wage to $13 an hour, with more increases coming by the end of 2020, the company announced Thursday.
The new starting wage for all team members is part of Target’s commitment to offer a $15 minimum wage by the end of 2020. That commitment was made in 2017.
The $13 minimum wage, which will start in June, follows bumps to $11 and $12 last year.
