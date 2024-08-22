Taylor Swift offers first comments on cancelation of Vienna shows due to threat of terror attack

LONDON — Taylor Swift made her first remarks on the cancelation of her Eras Tour shows in Vienna on Wednesday evening.

The shows, which were originally scheduled for Aug. 8-10, were canceled due to a threat of a terror attack. Two people have been arrested in connection to the threat.

Swift made a post to Instagram once the European leg of her tour officially ended after multiple shows in London. She mentioned the Vienna cancelations in her post.

Swift said the cancelations were “devastating” and the threat filled her with a “new sense of fear” and a “tremendous amount of guilt.”

Ultimately, the star said she’s grateful she and her fans were “grieving concerts and not lives.”

The portion of her post regarding Vienna said:

“Having our Vienna shows canceled was devastating. The reason for the cancelations filled me with a new sense of fear, and a tremendous amount of guilt because so many people had planned on coming to those shows. But I was also so grateful to the authorities because thanks to them, we were grieving concerts and not lives. I was heartened by the love and unity I saw in the fans who banded together. I decided that all of my energy had to go toward helping to protect the nearly half a million people I had coming to see the shows in London. My team and I worked hand in hand with stadium staff and British authorities every day in pursuit of that goal, and I want to thank them for everything they did for us. Let me be very clear: I am not going to speak about something publicly if I think doing so might provoke those who would want to harm the fans who come to my shows. In cases like this one, ‘silence’ is actually showing restraint, and waiting to express yourself at a time when it’s right to. My priority was finishing our European tour safely, and it is with great relief that I can say we did that.”

