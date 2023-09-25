Taylor Swift went to Arrowhead Stadium to watch Travis Kelce and the Chiefs with Mama Kelce

The rumors that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have a romance (or interest in a romance) have been everywhere, despite there being very little evidence of anything going on — until now.

We finally have evidence that Swift is aware of Kelce's existence and might even be friendly with him.

The 12-time Grammy-winning singer and songwriter was at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday to watch the two-time Super Bowl champion tight end and his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, take on the Chicago Bears.

Swift wasn't just there watching. She was wearing Chiefs gear and sitting next to Kelce's mother, Donna.

The Chiefs absolutely rolled over the Bears on Sunday afternoon. They took a 34-0 lead at halftime, and Kelce scored for the first time early in the third quarter on a short catch from Patrick Mahomes in the middle of the end zone.

That prompted a massive celebration from Swift in the box, who whipped out a chest bump before screaming out, "Lets f***ing go!"

The Chiefs rolled to the 41-10 win, ending a horrible week for the Bears.

Swift and Kelce were seen walking out of the stadium together after the game.

Mahomes was asked about the pressure from the "Swifties" to get a touchdown pass to Kelce in front of Swift after the game, too.

"I heard she was in the house," Mahomes said on Fox. "I felt a little bit of pressure, and so I knew I had to get it to Trav ... I think he wanted to get in the end zone just as much as all the Swifties wanted him to."

The Kelce-Swift rumors have been brewing since late July, when Travis told his brother, Eagles center Jason Kelce, on their podcast that he was interested in meeting Swift. The rumors started picking up steam in mid-September, and even though Kelce has admitted that his interest in Swift is pretty one-sided, she appeared at the game Sunday. The small campfire that was the Kelce-Swift rumors has now exploded into an inferno.

Swift's attending the game doesn't prove much about what's going on between her and Kelce. Still, her presence in Kansas City was by far the most exciting part of the afternoon.