Teacher accused of cutting Native American student's hair, making racist comment

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A New Mexico teacher accused of cutting a Native American student's hair and making a racist comment is no longer employed with the Albuquerque school district, officials said.
According to The Associated Press, Albuquerque Public Schools "severed" its relationship with the Cibola High School teacher, a district spokeswoman said. It wasn't immediately clear whether the employee quit or was terminated.
On Halloween, the teacher reportedly called one Navajo student, who was wearing a Little Red Riding Hood costume, a "bloody Indian" and cut another Native American student's braid, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye denounced the teacher's alleged actions and urged the district to provide its employees with cultural sensitivity training.
Read more here or here.
– The Associated Press contributed to this report.
