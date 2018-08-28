0 Teacher helps former student with child care as student looks for job

CHICAGO - LaShonda Carter, like many teachers, is always there for her students. And the offer doesn’t always end once you leave school.

Larresha Plummer was one of Carter’s students three years ago.

Last week Carter couldn’t sleep so she hopped on Facebook. That’s where Plummer and her former teacher started chatting, CNN reported.

Plummer told Carter times have been rough, but she was trying to attend a job fair later in the week but didn’t know how to get there.

Plummer is a new mom and knew that taking her baby on public transit could be bad for the baby’s health, CNN reported.

TRENDING NOW:

Carter told her former student that there was no way that a baby should be on the bus and that she’d be there to drive them to the job fair. Carter then stayed with the baby as Plummer applied for work, WBBM reported.

>> Read more trending news

After the job fair, Carter then took Plummer to apply for financial help through Women, Infants and Children (WIC).

Carter also asked her Facebook friends to lend a hand to help Plummer and her daughter in any way she could.

Not only did the two reconnect, Carter said Plummer was successful in finding a job and hopes to attend college, CNN reported.

>> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news

She has also set up a GoFundMe fundraiser to help get Plummer the items she needs for her baby. She had set a goal of $500 but in three days, the amount was surpassed with more than $1,435 raised as of Monday morning.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.