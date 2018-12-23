0 Teacher says student who had 'nothing to give' gifted her Lucky Charms marshmallows

KENNEWICK, Wash. - An elementary school teacher in Kennewick, Washington, made a Facebook post as a reminder for others to be grateful.

The Washington Post reported that Rachel Uretsky-Pratt was so touched by a gift of marshmallows from a Lucky Charms cereal box that she shared the story with others on her social media page “to help put your life into perspective.”

According to her public Facebook post, Dec. 19 was the last day of classes before a two-week winter break, and students gifted her with little presents.

“Today I received some chocolates, sweet handmade notes, some jewelry, but these Lucky Charm marshmallows stood out to me the most,” the 24-year-old wrote.

“You see, 100% of my school is on free/reduced lunch. They also get free breakfast at school every day of the school week. This kiddo wanted to get (me) something so badly, but had nothing to give.

“So rather than give me nothing, this student opened up her free breakfast cereal this morning, took the packaging (off) her spork, straw, and napkin, and finally took the time to take every marshmallow out of her cereal to put in a bag—for me.”

Uretsky-Pratt told the publication the act spoke to how kind her students are.

“All my kiddos are super sweet and giving. Kids are naturally kind and loving. The world kind of hardens us sometimes,” she said.

USA Today reported that since the post has been shared more than 118,000 times Uretsky-Pratt said she’s gotten similar stories from other teachers.

“Be grateful for what you have, and what others give you,” Uretsky-Pratt said at the end of her post﻿. “It all truly comes from the deepest parts of their heart.”

