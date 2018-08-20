Teacher suspended over pole dancing video

RAEFORD, N.C. - A North Carolina teacher says she was suspended because the district found out she's a part-time pole dancing instructor.
Kandice Mason works at West Hoke County Middle School in Raeford. She posted a video of her dancing on her private Facebook page. The school district found out about it and suspended her.
“I was really excited,” Mason told WSOC. “I had already been given my classroom.”
The single mother of two has a masters in psychology, bachelors in English and a certificate in phlebotomy.
She’s also a self-taught pole dancer, using it to unwind in her home after long days in the classroom.
“That’s how I stay in shape,” Mason said. “That’s how I feel like I can express myself and have time for myself.”
Hoke County Schools would not specify why Mason was suspended but cited a policy that says employees should be role models even when they're not at work.
“I’ve worked so hard to try and make sure I can provide for my daughters and our livelihood to have it jeopardized just for doing something that I’m passionate about,” Mason said.
Mason has been suspended with pay pending an investigation.
“I’ve never felt ashamed of pole dancing. It's just an art for me,” Mason said “I just don’t see it as negative.”
Her case could go before the school board, which would have the final say.
