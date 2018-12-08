  • Tear gas fired as 'yellow vest' demonstrators march through Paris

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    PARIS - Police fired tear gas Saturday as more than 1,500 “yellow vest” protesters gathered in Paris to oppose fuel tax increases, the BBC reported.

    Nearly, 8,000 police officers and 12 armored vehicles were prowling central Paris to counter the anti-government protesters, the BBC reported.

    Many streets in central Paris were closed to traffic, while major tourist attractions such as the Louvre, the Centre Pompidou and the Musee d’Orsay were closed, Reuters reported. 

    At least 211 people have been detained in Paris. 

    Nationwide, approximately 89,000 police have been deployed, Reuters reported. Officials in Paris are hoping to avoid last week’s violence, when rioters burned cars and looted stores along the Champs-Elysees. Protesters also defaced the Arc de Triomphe, Reuters reported. 

    Hundreds were arrested and dozens were arrested last week, the BBC reported.

