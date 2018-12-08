Tear gas fired as 'yellow vest' demonstrators march through Paris

PARIS - Police fired tear gas Saturday as more than 1,500 “yellow vest” protesters gathered in Paris to oppose fuel tax increases, the BBC reported.
Nearly, 8,000 police officers and 12 armored vehicles were prowling central Paris to counter the anti-government protesters, the BBC reported.
Many streets in central Paris were closed to traffic, while major tourist attractions such as the Louvre, the Centre Pompidou and the Musee d’Orsay were closed, Reuters reported.
At least 211 people have been detained in Paris.
Nationwide, approximately 89,000 police have been deployed, Reuters reported. Officials in Paris are hoping to avoid last week’s violence, when rioters burned cars and looted stores along the Champs-Elysees. Protesters also defaced the Arc de Triomphe, Reuters reported.
Hundreds were arrested and dozens were arrested last week, the BBC reported.
TRENDING NOW:
- Teen with autism dies after being restrained at school
- Former Pittsburgh Pirates player Jose Castillo killed in ambush, robbery
- Teacher fired for refusing to call student by preferred pronoun
- VIDEO: Man who killed Pittsburgh officer in 1996 arrested on drug, gun charges
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}