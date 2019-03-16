Teen accepted to 41 universities, gets more than $300K in scholarships

DETROIT - He said he was told he couldn’t fulfill his dreams, but now Michael Love is proving them all wrong.
“I got told a lot when I was younger I couldn’t do this, I couldn’t do that. So I just wanted to show people I’m better than what they think I am,” Love told WXYZ.
Love applied to more than 50 colleges and universities. The Cornerstone Health and Technology senior was accepted to 41 of the schools, many of the institutions offering him money to the tune of more than $300,000 in scholarships, WXYZ reported.
Love, who is a member of the National Honor Society, the varsity basketball team, and who holds down an after-school job, wants to be an aerospace engineer, despite struggling when he started high school.
“I just wanted to improve myself because I didn’t know what I was going to do after high school,” Love told WXYZ.
He hopes to soon make his final choice, of which school to attend.
