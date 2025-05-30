Teen arrested in South Carolina party boat shooting that hurt 11 people

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. — (AP) — A 19-year-old has been taken into custody in Illinois and authorities said they plan to charge him in a shooting that hurt 11 people after a party boat cruise in South Carolina.

The shooting happened Sunday night on a dock in Little River after a fight on the boat during the three-hour cruise, Horry County Police said.

The suspect is expected to be charged with several counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime and then officials will seek to extradite him from Lake County, Illinois, back to South Carolina, police said.

The investigation into the shooting continues and more people could be charged, authorities said.

Officials said 120 people partied on the boat over the holiday weekend and were leaving on the dock when the shooting happened. Ten people were wounded by gunfire, mostly on the lower parts of their body, and one person was hurt by a falling speaker, authorities said.

Investigators think only one person fired shots. They didn't say what started the dispute on the boat and how it led to the shooting on the dock and also would not say what kind of weapon was used.

About 3 miles (5 kilometers) down the Intracoastal Waterway, a North Myrtle Beach police officer accidentally shot himself in the leg as he tried to get a boat into the water to respond to the shooting scene, officials said.

Little River is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northeast of Myrtle Beach. The fishing village is known for its docks and marinas where fishing expeditions, casino boats and several dolphin cruises leave daily.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.